Smriti Sharma, a rising star in the world of bodybuilding, has made Tezpur proud with her stellar performances at recent championships. On December 1st, she clinched the gold medal at the 41st Sonitpur District Bodybuilding Championship, impressing the judges with her remarkable strength, dedication, and well-sculpted physique.

Just days later, Smriti added another feather to her cap by securing a bronze medal in the Women’s Bodybuilding event at a prestigious championship organized by the Dhemaji District Body Builders & Fitness Association under the Indian Body Builders Federation (IBBF). The event, held on December 7th and 8th at Court Field in Dhemaji, saw participation from top athletes across the state.

Expressing her joy, Smriti credited her success to rigorous training, a disciplined lifestyle, and unwavering support from her mentors and family. “Winning two medals within a week is surreal. It drives me to aim higher and represent Assam on national and international platforms,” Smriti shared.

The Dhemaji championship, recognized by the IBBF, served as a platform to promote fitness and bodybuilding, particularly among women. Smriti’s bronze medal in this competitive event underscores her determination and growing prominence in a field historically dominated by men.



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Her achievements have been widely celebrated by the Tezpur community, with fitness enthusiasts hailing her as an inspiration for young athletes in Assam. Local supporters have praised her trailblazing efforts, which reflect not only her personal dedication but also the increasing visibility and participation of women in bodybuilding.

Looking ahead, Smriti plans to prepare for national championships, aspiring to achieve greater success on larger stages. Her journey serves as a beacon of hope for aspiring bodybuilders, particularly women, encouraging them to break barriers and chase their dreams.

Smriti’s dual victories highlight her as a formidable competitor and a symbol of the growing fitness culture in Assam, bringing pride and recognition to her hometown of Tezpur.