Assam: Smriti Sharma crowned Miss Sonitpur 2025 at 42nd District Iron Games

Smriti Sharma from Tezpur emerged as the overall champion in the women’s bodybuilding category, winning the prestigious Miss Sonitpur 2025 title at the 42nd Annual Sonitpur District Iron Games. The event was held at Jamuguri Bohagi Mela Bakori, Jamugurihat.



The championship was organised under the aegis of the Sonitpur District Bodybuilder’s Association and Asomiya Club, Tezpur, affiliated with the Assam Body Builders and Fitness Association and the Indian Body Builders Federation (IBBF).



Showcasing exceptional strength and stage presence, Sharma reaffirmed her dominance in the district bodybuilding circuit. Her remarkable career includes winning Miss Sonitpur IBBF (2024), securing a state bronze medal (2024), claiming the NPC Miss Assam title in 2025, and reclaiming the Miss Sonitpur IBBF crown earlier this year.



The Sonitpur District Iron Games, featuring bodybuilding and arm-wrestling competitions for both men and women, witnessed enthusiastic participation from across the region. Organised by Jamuguri Xarir Charcha Aru Duxahaxik Krira Kendra, the annual event continues to serve as a prominent platform for rising athletes and fitness excellence.