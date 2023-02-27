The department of forest carried out a search operation on Nayahat Sapatgram road on Sunday night (February 27) in Dhubri, where a private vehicle loaded with Sal Wood beams were seized along with one accused person.

Based on a specific input, Sahabaz Sultan Officer-in-charge of the Sapatgram Forest Office, conducted the operation and seized one Tata Indica private vehicle.

The vehicle bearing registration AS-12F-5824 was seized which was used in the wood smuggling from Chitila in Kokrajhar district and got caught in Sapatgram, Dhubri.

The Sal Wood beams were loaded under the seats of the vehicle. The market value of the seized woods is more than a lakh rupees informed officials.

The accused has been identified as Sattar Ali resident of Chitila in Kokrajhar district. Ali himself is the owner of the vehicle which was used for smuggling the said woods.

A forest offense case is being registered under forest jurisdiction following all official procedures said Sahabaz Sultan.