Assam: Smuggler arrested with 10,000 yaba tablets worth Rs 30 lakh
Sadar police have apprehended a smuggler with 10,000 Yaba tablets on the Indo-Bangladesh border.
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Sadar police seize 10,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 30 lakh
A significant drug bust occurred on the Indo-Bangladesh border as Sadar police apprehended a smuggler attempting to transport 10,000 Yaba tablets.
The tablets, which have an estimated market value of Rs 30 lakh, were seized along with a two-wheeler in the Jabda area.
The arrested individual has been identified as Jabir Hussain, a 25-year-old resident of the Deopur area.
The operation marks a notable success in the ongoing efforts to curb drug smuggling in the region.
The police's swift action and the sizable haul underline the continuing challenges in controlling cross-border drug trafficking and the importance of vigilant law enforcement.
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