A significant drug bust occurred on the Indo-Bangladesh border as Sadar police apprehended a smuggler attempting to transport 10,000 Yaba tablets.

The tablets, which have an estimated market value of Rs 30 lakh, were seized along with a two-wheeler in the Jabda area.

The arrested individual has been identified as Jabir Hussain, a 25-year-old resident of the Deopur area.

The operation marks a notable success in the ongoing efforts to curb drug smuggling in the region.

The police's swift action and the sizable haul underline the continuing challenges in controlling cross-border drug trafficking and the importance of vigilant law enforcement.