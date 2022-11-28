Police have detained Modati VCDC Chairman Shukur Ali in a money laundering case.



The Modati VCDC Chairman is accused of embezzlement of public money.

According to reports Sukur Ali took money from public in the names of various government schemes. He was also accused of collecting Rs 30,000 from a person promising him a government job.

When people learned about the scam they complained the local police about the case. On the basis of the complaints, Kazigaon Police detained Shukur Ali and took him to Police Station.

“Its been 15 days we are trying to reach him via phone but our efforts seem in vain. He is neither meeting us nor picking up our phone call”, said a local resident.

“He took 22000 rupees from me in the name of building and providing a government allotted and its been more than 3 months, we neither got our house nor our money,” said another resident who gave him money.

“He promised me a government job and took Rs. 30,000 from me. But , now it seems everything was a scam.” said another resident of the village.

Meanwhile, Shukur Ali's mother claims that her son is innocent and is not involved in any kind of corruption.