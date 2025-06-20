618 Bangladesh, 236 Pakistan accounts: Himanta flags social media surge backing Assam Congress

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has raised serious concerns over a sudden spike in foreign-linked social media activity, alleging the involvement of hardcore Islamic fundamentalist elements targeting the state’s political discourse.

He claimed that these accounts, recently activated in large numbers, are not aligned with mainstream national political figures like Rahul Gandhi or the Indian National Congress, but instead focus exclusively on pages related to Assam, a particular political leader, and the activities of the Assam Congress.

Addressing the media, Sarma revealed that 5,000 Facebook accounts had been activated in the last one month, many of which were posting content supportive of Iran, Palestine, and Bangladeshi Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

The state government has launched a forensic audit of these accounts. Sarma stated that a study of 2,092 Facebook profiles showed that many originated from outside India. Among them, 618 were from Bangladesh, 236 from Pakistan, two from Palestine, six from Brazil, one each from Canada and Colombia, six from Egypt, 54 from France, four from Germany, 16 from Indonesia, eight from Iraq, three from Italy, 10 from Jordan, 88 from Kuwait, one from Libya, 35 from Afghanistan, four from Albania, and two from Australia.

He claimed that the users of these accounts were from a “particular community” and described them as “very hardcore Islamic fundamentalists.” He added, “These are not just politically active profiles..they are also promoting radical Islamic content that does not align with the ethos of Assam’s indigenous Muslim community."

According to the chief minister, these users do not follow Rahul Gandhi or the Indian National Congress but are focused specifically on pages related to Assam and the activities of one political leader and the Assam Congress.

Sarma said the forensic investigation is ongoing and more revelations are expected in the coming days.