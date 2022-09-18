In a bizarre incident, five families in Assam's Barpeta have been isolated from society for three years owing to religious beliefs. The incident occurred in Satra Baradi Village, Barpeta District, due to a trivial cause, beginning with the death of an elderly person.

Three youths who refused to go bald after the death of their father (Jitendra Das), following the tradition of Ek Saraniya Naam Dharma, were isolated along with all other family members.

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The sole fault the family committed is that they followed the tradition of “Ek Saraniya Naam Dharma”, which was established by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev.

A person Biren Pathak of the same village who helps the separated family in performing the post-death rituals of Jitendra Das, was also isolated from society along with all his family members.

The streak continues as the people who came in contact with these families were being separated from society. To date, a total of 5 families were being isolated from society and there is a chance of more families getting separated if they come in contact with any one of those five families.