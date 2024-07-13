The Assam Society of Bangalore took a significant step towards environmental stewardship by organizing a successful tree plantation drive on July 13th, 2024, in HSR Layout.

In a press release, the society highlighted its commitment to combating climate change and its impact on Bangalore's weather patterns. Around 100 enthusiastic members actively participated in the drive, planting approximately 200 trees in the designated area.

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This initiative goes beyond simply increasing green cover. The Assam Society of Bangalore aims to create a sustainable ecosystem that fosters harmony with nature.

The press release commended Social Welfare Secretary Imdad Hussain for his meticulous planning and execution, which ensured the drive's remarkable success. The leadership and collective efforts of the members were instrumental in the program's smooth running.

The Assam Society of Bangalore expressed its gratitude to everyone who contributed to the event, calling for continued collaboration towards a greener and healthier Bangalore.