Every year, the city of Bangalore eagerly anticipates the joyous celebration brought forth by the Assam Society, reminiscent of the lively festivities witnessed in Assam itself. This year, Assam Society in Bangalore is gearing up for the 23rd edition of the Rongali Bihu program, with the excitement slated to be highly palpable, promising another unforgettable cultural extravaganza.

Set to take place on April 7th, Sunday, at the Freedom International School Ground in HSR Layout, Bangalore, the event is poised to mesmerize attendees with a captivating array of performances and activities. At the heart of our cultural evening lies the enchanting melodies of renowned singer Neel Akash, whose soulful renditions promise to stir emotions and evoke nostalgia among attendees. Additionally, the presence of YouTube influencer Dimpu Baruah adds another layer of excitement, ensuring a diverse and dynamic program for all to enjoy.

The significance of Rongali Bihu transcends geographical boundaries, serving as a poignant reminder of the rich cultural heritage and traditions cherished by the Assamese community. Despite being thousands of kilometers away from our homeland, the Assam Society of Bangalore remains steadfast in its commitment to preserving and promoting Assamese culture, fostering a sense of unity and belonging among its members and the wider community.

Assam Society extends a warm invitation to all residents of Bangalore to join in this cultural extravaganza.

he even slated to take place on April 7th at the Freedom International School Ground in HSR Layout, Bangalore, will kick off from 3:30 PM to 10:30 PM, with an array of celebration of music, dance, and tradition.

For passes and further information, one can visit the website at [https://asobspringfest.in](https://asobspringfest.in).