Assam, known for its lush tea gardens, has a rich history of tea production. The state has about 1.22 lakh registered small tea growers who account for 52% of the total tea production in the State. However, small tea growers in the region have long faced numerous challenges, including limited access to resources and markets.

In recent years, Assam's small tea growers are spearheading a remarkable transformation in the tea landscape with the invaluable support of Solidaridad's Trinitea Program.

This innovative program, initiated by Solidaridad a global development organization in collaboration with ITA has been instrumental in empowering small tea growers in Assam by providing them with traceability systems, technical expertise, and enhanced market opportunities. The collective efforts between Solidaridad and the small tea growers are revolutionizing the industry, creating sustainable practices, and uplifting the lives of growers.

The small tea growers in Assam have traditionally encountered significant hurdles, including limited access to resources, lack of infrastructure, and issues related to traceability. Moreover, middlemen often exploited the growers, leaving them with low returns for their efforts.These challenges posed a threat to the sustainability of the tea industry and the livelihoods of small growers.In response to these challenges, Trinitea emerged as a game-changer for Assam's small tea growers.

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Talking about the crucial thoughts behind the initiative, Dr. Shatadru Chattopadhayay, Managing Director, Solidaridad Asia, stated, "Over 1,00,000 small tea farmers across Assam, North Bengal, and, South India are currently part of the programme. Trinitea aims to improve by creating opportunities for industry players in Farming & Labour practices, Green leaf quality, Environmental impact, Market Access, and Traceability."

Stressing upon the challenges of the small tea growers, Arijit Raha, Secretary General, Indian Tea Association, said, "The tea industry has been severely impacted by factors that are harmful to social development, the economy, and the environment; however, it is worth noting how the Indian Tea Association-Solidaridad partnership for the TRINITEA programme has been working on and bringing about a holistic development of the tea industry in Assam through overall improvement in the livelihoods of the small tea growers. Together we hope to make even more progress in the coming years in the state of Assam in the near future".