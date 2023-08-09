Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking at a public gathering in Tinsukia on August 8 stated that they are few people who were unhappy when he spoke about the reason behind the increase in vegetable prices in Guwahati.

Targeting a section of the people for taking over businesses amid the ‘Miya’ row, CM Sarma stated that there are a few people who expressed dissatisfaction over his statement with regards to rise in vegetable prices in Guwahati.

“A few days ago in Guwahati, I mentioned that the price of vegetables has increased a lot, everyone started criticizing and questioning me; what is the Chief Minister doing. After that, I made a calculation and realized that vegetables in Guwahati come from Kharupetia and Dalgaon. Those who produce vegetables, they themselves do not like us and the same way, do we hate/love them demands a lot of questions, because to love them they are required to do few things for us, which they don’t do. We are slowly advising them to follow”, said CM Sarma in his speech.

Speaking on the government’s initiative to make the people of the state of Assam self reliant, CM Sarma said, “Today, it is a matter of great pride that within a few months we could popularize mustard oil in Assam and we do believe that in the coming 4 years, we will be self dependent (Atma Nirbhar) in mustard oil farming. Last year, with regard to potatoes, we produced almost 7 lakh metric tons and we want to produce 3 lakh more potatoes in Assam. Flower plantations in Assam are increasing a lot. We want to request the people that we can produce a lot by way of flower plantation”.

Also read : Assamese youths should bring back work culture instead of debating: Himanta Biswa Sarma on 'Miya' row

On the issue where the indigenous people are not taking up of jobs or work that are being taken over by other people, CM Sarma stated that if people of other community take over businesses of the state, then how can the state survive.

“Former Chief Ministers were scared to put on these questions. But, I have no fear because know that if we introduce the work culture among the people of Assam, know that if we introduce the work culture among the people of Assam, no one can stop our state from becoming the best state in India, in the last two years, people have stopped movement, protest, etc. Assam is progressing steadily, and I do believe, promising for the progress of our natives and we surely can uplift our nation”, added CM Sarma in his speech.

CM Sarma on July 16 appealed the people of Assam that instead of debating and stretching the matter, Assamese youths should bring back the work culture.

Speaking to the media after the tiffin meeting in Amingaon, CM Sarma said, "We need to accept that work culture in Assam is slowly diminishing for which a particular community has started to stake hold on the financial conditions of the state. Instead of feeling nervous, we need to compete with them".

"Lower Assam particularly Guwahati is rely upon Kharupetia for vegetables, nonetheless, news channels have published reports of extreme utilization of composts in these vegetables. Therefore, we are hit with illnesses connected with liver, kidney. Indeed, even in the wake of monitoring the matter, the Assamese young people will not develop their own vegetable in their farms", he said.

“Few days ago, Lychee from Tezpur was exported to London, Lemon from Tinsukia exported to Birmingham, and our rice exported to Dubai. Changes have come in the last two years. For this, we need to extend more. I am pleased to say that, we are successful in exporting Rs 4000 crores including tea, outside India. Earlier in the export list of India, Assam tea industry had a small role in exporting outside India. Presently, tea and farming both equally are successful in taking part in the export market. In the last year Bihu, not a single Gamosa has been brought from outside Assam, our state mothers-sisters have weaved themselves. If they couldn’t sell in the market, then the Government had purchased from them. So respected people, by way of work culture we should make our Assam progress”, concluded CM Sarma.