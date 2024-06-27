Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday (June 27) alleged that a section of people are creating disturbances in the state after Lok Sabha election results were out on June 4. He further directed the police to handle such forces firmly.

Speaking to the media after a cabinet briefing in Nalbari, Sarma said "We have observed that certain people are trying to disrupt peace in the state through serious criminal activities."

He also said that some people are trying to destablise Assam which has remained peaceful for last 3 years.

His remarks come as a response to Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika’s Facebook post on June 26, in which he claimed that several incidents have been occurring in Assam since Lok Sabha election.

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Hazarika also claimed that coincidentally these incidents hint the involvement of "one person" who belong to a certain community.

In cognisance to this, Sarma, during the briefing, highlighted five notable incidents: recent rape cases in Mazbat, Dhekiajuli, and Dudhnoi, as well as mob violence in the Barpeta and Kokrajhar villages.

Sarma added, "While such crimes had significantly reduced over the past three years, there has been a troubling spike in incidents over the last month."

(With inputs from PTI)