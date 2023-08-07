In a shocking incident, an elderly woman received immense physical and mental torture by her own son, leaving the community in disbelief.

According to the reports, the woman has endured some horrifying treatment from her son including being beaten mercilessly with a stick and brutally beaten with a stick and threw boiling water over her fragile body.

The accused has been identified as Samajyoti Bharali, a resident of Guwahati's Hengrabari area.

Reports also suggested that the old woman was also tied to the porch and was made to suffer in the scorching heat.

It is worthy to note that the horrifying incident has been reported from the Hengrabari area near the District Commissioner's office.

The reason for the horrible deeds is yet unknown.

Additionally, the suspect was detained by municipal police on Monday afternoon, and interrogation is going on.