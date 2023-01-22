In a bizarre incident, a drug-addicted son allegedly injected his father with drugs and robbed over Rs 3 lakhs in the Noonmati area of Assam’s Guwahati.

The incident came to light when the father allegedly committed suicide after learning about the occurrence.

The deceased has been identified as Bul Das, a resident of Nathpara, Noonmati.

According to the reports, Das brought the looted money for his medical treatment.

This is a developing story. Further details awaited.