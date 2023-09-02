Swapan Debnath, a resident of Lower Haflong, Dima Hasao district, lost his life at the hands of his own son. The grim incident occurred on the night of August 27.

Swapan Debnath's son, Abhishek Debnath, stands accused of brutally taking his father's life by slitting his neck with a sharp weapon within the confines of their family home. Following the act, Abhishek reportedly concealed the body by placing it within a sack and disposed of it in a pit deep within the nearby jungle, situated approximately 100 meters away from their residence.

The unsettling discovery came to light two days later, on August 29, when a school student detected a putrid odor emanating from a sack from the heart of the jungle. Alarmed by the sight and smell, the student alerted her schoolteacher.

An investigation led to the apprehension of both Swapan Debnath's son, Abhishek, and his wife on charges related to the murder.

Abhishek Debnath confessed to the crime, stating motive behind the murder. According to Abhishek, he had witnessed his father, Swapan Debnath, subject his mother to years of relentless torment. He also said that his father Swapan Debnath allegedly cast an inappropriate and sinister eye on his wife.

In an attempt to put an end to this alleged abuse and protect his wife from further harm, Abhishek Debnath, driven by anger and desperation murdered his father on the night of August 27. Following the murder, he confined his mother and wife within a room, subsequently concealing his father's lifeless body in a sack and disposing of it within the depths of the jungle.