Sonapur College in Kamrup Metro district of Assam has been awarded the A+ grade by the National Accreditation and Assessment (NAAC). The college has scored a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.31 points, securing the A+ grade for the next five years.

According to reports, NAAC authorities have officially informed the good news to the Principal of Sonapur College, Dr. Devabrot Khanikor on Friday. The students, teachers, and locals of Sonapur have expressed their satisfaction after the college received the A+ grade and have thanked the college authorities for presenting the college in a beautiful manner.

Established in 1991, the Sonapur College has completed 32 years and was ranked 109th among all Arts colleges in the country and 89th position among colleges of all streams in the India Today Best College Survey. In the NIRF rankings in 2018, the Sonapur College secured the 109th position.

Assam Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu congratulated the Principal, students, and entire staff of the college for achieving this feat. He took to Twitter and wrote, "My heartiest congratulations to the Sonapur College fraternity, especially the Principal, Teaching and Non-teaching staff, Students, and Governing Body for this accomplishment. I am sure this is only the beginning of the journey towards quality education. I appreciate Sonapur College (Kamrup-Metro) for achieving National Accreditation and Assessment (NAAC) grade A+ with 3.31 points."

Celebrations have begun in the college premises after the news was confirmed. Everyone associated with the college, including teachers, students, and non-teaching staff, rejoiced and danced together.