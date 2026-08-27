Assam: Sonari Police arrest man in Delhi over alleged Rs 12 lakh water plant fraud

Assam Police arrested a man in Delhi on Thursday, August 27 in connection with an alleged fraud case involving a Rs 12 lakh advance taken for setting up a water purification plant in Assam’s Charaideo district.

The accused, identified as Bijoy Das, was arrested from his residence in Mangalpuri, Delhi, with assistance from the Delhi Police.

According to the complaint filed by Sonari resident Bhaban Phukan, Das allegedly received an advance payment of Rs 12 lakh in 2021 after assuring Phukan that he would set up a water purification plant.

However, the proposed plant was allegedly never established. Police said Das allegedly disappeared after receiving the money, following which a case was registered at Sonari Police Station.

During the investigation, Sonari Police traced the accused to Delhi. A team subsequently travelled to the national capital and, with the assistance of Delhi Police, detained Das from his Mangalpuri residence on Thursday morning.

Das has been brought into police custody as the investigation into the alleged financial fraud continues.

Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the payment and the subsequent failure to establish the proposed water purification plant. Further details are awaited.