A notorious robber, Santosh Jaiswal, was shot dead by the Sonari police in Charaideo district, Assam. Jaiswal allegedly attempted to flee from the police, leading to his death on the way to Dibrugarh/Assam Medical College.

According to sources, Jaiswal had a history of criminal activity, having been arrested several times by the police in the past. He was known for stealing bikes in various parts of Assam and selling them in Nagaland.

Jaiswal was a resident of Dangpara under Tingkhong PS (Borbam OP) in Dibrugarh district. He sustained two bullet injuries, one on the leg and one on the stomach.

The police are yet to release a statement regarding the incident.

Earlier on January 20, a dreaded highway robbers' gang narrowly escaped the police encounter when it came in confrontation with the Goalpara district police team at Kahibari area under the Simlitola outpost.

"We launched an operation to nab the robbers' group headed by Barek Ali and Rajibul who are wanted in several highway robbery cases of Assam and Meghalaya and intercepted their Bolero vehicle at Kahibari area.

Seeing the police, the robbers began firing and tried to run over the police team.

The police in retaliation opted for controlled firing. But under the cover of fog and darkness, four robbers managed to flee from the scene leaving behind the vehicle," Anurag Sarma, DSP headquarters said while talking to the media persons.

Three empty cartridges of 7.65 mm pistol, documents and a machete was recovered from the vehicle by the police.