Sonitpur Police in collaboration with CRPF personnel conducted a search operation at Kuttamari Char, located under Singri OP on the southern banks of the Brahmaputra, in Assam based on credible information. The operation, led by Mousumi Kalita, ASP (Crime), and Asutosh, Assistant Commandant of CRPF G 30 Coy, yielded significant results. During the search conducted at the residence of Mokshidul Hoque, an auto pistol, one magazine, and five .22 caliber live ammunition were recovered from the kitchen area.

Authorities apprehended Azizul Hoque (40), Abadul Hoque (36), Ashikur Hoque (30), and Mokshidul Hoque (32), all residents of Kuttamari Char, Singri, under PS Dhekiajuli. They are identified as sons of late Amir Hussain.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing to ascertain the full extent of the circumstances surrounding the recovered arms and the involvement of the apprehended individuals.