Police recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition in Chariduar under Sonitpur district during a raid carried out on the night of January 24.



Acting on specific inputs, the police raided a house located at Chariduar area and made the seizure.

During the raid, police seized 3 guns and 12 live bullets. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the seizure.



The police have begun their investigation into the seizure.

Notably, Silchar Police on January 7 arrested two international arms dealer from New Market in Silchar. The two smugglers have been identified as Sanjit Namo and Naresh Chakma. Police recovered two pistols and 40 fresh bullets from their possession. Police said that the two dealers were arrested when they arrived at Silchar ISBT from Tripura.



Cachar Superintendent of Police, Numal Mahatta informed that the two pistols made in Nepal and Japan were brought to Silchar from Tripura to sell them to a arms dealer from Bangladesh. Numal Mahatta said that police investigation is underway to trace the Bangladeshi arms dealer who is planning to buy the weapon.



Earlier on January 6, security forces seized a cache of arms and ammunition and arrested three persons in Assam’s Kamrup district.



The three arrestees were identified as Fazal Ali, Babli Hussain and Anuwar Hussain.According to information, the trio were apprehended in a joint operation by of police and the Central Armed Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday night, as they were attempting to loot money from a person.



Also read: Assam: Two arrested for arms' smuggling; firearms seized in Silchar