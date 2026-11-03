The Assam State Election Commission on Tuesday, November 3 announced the schedule for the 2026 General Election to the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council (SKAC), with polling scheduled across all 32 constituencies on November 30.

According to the election schedule, the nomination process will continue until November 10. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on November 12, while candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until November 16. The counting of votes will take place on December 3, and the entire election process is scheduled to be completed by December 5.

The election will cover 1,63,966 registered voters, comprising 79,295 male voters, 84,667 female voters and four voters belonging to the other category. The Commission has made arrangements for 337 polling stations across the 32 constituencies.

As per the notification, the election process formally began with the issuance of the election notification on November 3. Candidates can submit their nomination papers on working days, excluding public holidays, between 11 am and 3 pm, with November 10 being the last date for filing nominations.

The final list of contesting candidates will be published on November 16 following the withdrawal deadline. Polling on November 30 will be held from 7.30 am to 4 pm.

In the event of a requirement for re-polling, it will be conducted on December 1, with voting scheduled during the same hours. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am on December 3 and continue until the counting process is completed.

The State Election Commission has also fixed the maximum permissible election expenditure at Rs 2 lakh per candidate.

The November 30 election will determine the representatives to the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council for its next term, with all 32 constituencies going to the polls simultaneously.