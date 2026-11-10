Preparations for the upcoming Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council elections have gathered pace, with candidates filing their nomination papers at the respective district commissioner’s offices.

On November 10, Dandi Sonowal filed his nomination papers from the No. 5 Tinsukia constituency, seeking re-election to the council. He arrived at the Tinsukia District Commissioner’s office along with a large number of supporters, with over 1,000 people accompanying him during the nomination process.

After filing his nomination, Sonowal said he would continue working towards the overall development of the constituency, while also focusing on creating opportunities for the younger generation.

Meanwhile, as of November 9, nominations had been filed by three candidates from Sadiya, three from Saikhowa, two from Dangari, three from Dirak Chumoni, three from Tinsukia and two from Burhidihing constituencies in Tinsukia district.

The nomination process has intensified political activity ahead of the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council elections.