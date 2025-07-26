Assam: Sonowal Kachari groups demand immediate council elections, warn of statewide protests over delay

Amid mounting dissatisfaction, four major organisations representing the Sonowal Kachari community convened a joint press conference in Moran on Friday, calling for immediate elections to the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council (SKAC). The council's five-year term officially ended in February 2024, but elections are yet to be held, sparking widespread resentment within the community.

The press conference, held at the Mandakini Hotel conference hall, was jointly addressed by the All Assam Sonowal Kachari Students' Union, the All Assam Sonowal Kachari Women’s Council, the Sonowal Kachari Youth Council, and the Dibrugarh district unit of the Sonowal Kachari Society. Speakers accused the Assam government of delaying democratic processes and ignoring repeated appeals to conduct fresh elections.

The leaders alleged that despite multiple meetings with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, including a key discussion in December 2024 where he reportedly assured elections would be held by March 20, no progress has been made. “We feel betrayed,” said one of the student leaders, highlighting the disillusionment among community members.

Particular criticism was aimed at the government’s decision to hold elections to the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council—dissolved at the same time as the SKAC—while allegedly sidelining the Sonowal Kachari council. The organisations questioned the legitimacy of such a move and demanded a clear explanation from the state.

Adding to their concerns, the leaders strongly opposed reports suggesting that the state government may constitute another interim body to manage the SKAC, despite corruption allegations against the previous executive committee. “Instead of addressing corruption, the government is contemplating an interim setup. This is unacceptable,” the groups stated.

While a recent notification from the government attributed the delay to issues with the voter list, the organisations rejected the explanation, calling it a diversionary tactic. “If the Rabha Hasong elections could be held without voter list issues, why is our council being targeted?” the student union questioned.

The organisations issued a unified call for the immediate announcement and conduct of SKAC elections, warning that failure to do so would result in an intensified protest movement across the state. “The government must respect our constitutional and democratic rights. If not, we will have no choice but to launch a mass agitation,” the joint statement declared.