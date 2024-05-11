India's first river terminal is set to be established in Guwahati, Assam. The development marks a significant milestone in the country's transportation and logistics sector.

The terminal promises to boost the state's economy by facilitating smoother and more efficient transport of goods and also ferry passengers.

This initiative is part of the government's broader strategy to enhance connectivity and stimulate economic growth in the region.

On May 13, 2022, Assam's Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, inaugurated the construction works on the Guwahati Gateway Ghat (GGG), India's first state-of-the-art river ferry terminal.



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The project, funded by the World Bank, is expected to revolutionize Assam's waterways. Guwahati, the largest metropolis in northeastern India, is located on the south bank of the Brahmaputra River.

The terminal, designed by the Ports & Waterways teams in India, will offer amenities like cafes, a canteen, and accessibility ramps.

The GGG will provide safe and enjoyable transportation along the river throughout the year for passengers in Guwahati and nearby river access points, or 'ghats.'