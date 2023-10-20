The Governor of Assam on October 20 put an end to the longstanding boundary dispute between Barpeta and Bajali Districts by incorporating the disputed Bhowanipur-Sorbhog constituency into Barpeta District as a Non-sadar Sub-District. This decision also saw several other areas, including Mandia-Jania, Chenga, and Pakabetbari, being added to the list of Non-sadar Sub-Districts under Barpeta's jurisdiction.

The conflict over the jurisdiction of Bhowanipur-Sorbhog constituency had been a source of contention and disagreement between Barpeta and Bajali Districts for an extended period after the delimitation.

As part of the order, Pranjal Pratim Konwar has been entrusted with the crucial role of Additional District Commissioner for the newly formed Non-sadar Sub-District. Additionally, Pinkey Debnath has been appointed as the Assistant Commissioner, who will play a vital role in the administration of this area.

Mandia-Jania, Chenga, and Pakabetbari, which have also been included in the list of Non-sadar Sub-Districts, are expected to undergo a period of transition as they adapt to the altered administrative structure under Barpeta District's jurisdiction.