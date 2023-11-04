Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 4 announced plans to streamline traffic flow by opening the South Bank flyover of the upcoming Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge in March 2024. The move aims to address long-standing traffic issues and enhance connectivity within the city.

The South Bank flyover, which forms a crucial component of the broader Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge project, will play a pivotal role in mitigating traffic woes that have plagued the city for years. To provide an effective solution to traffic congestion, a well-thought-out traffic plan has been put in place, offering commuters smoother and more convenient routes.

Under the proposed traffic plan, the South Bank flyover will be dedicated to the public, significantly reducing traffic load on MG Road. Commuters coming from the Maligaon side and heading towards Panbazar will benefit from the newly opened three-lane flyover that spans the mighty Brahmaputra River. This strategic route will allow for a faster and more efficient commute, particularly during peak hours.

Furthermore, a stretch of road between Machkowa and Bhootnath will be converted into a four-lane one-way road, exclusively facilitating traffic traveling towards Maligaon. This will not only streamline traffic but also enhance safety on the road. Both entry and exit points of the flyover will be managed through rotaries, ensuring smooth traffic flow and offering travelers picturesque views of the Brahmaputra River.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his commitment to resolving Guwahati's traffic issues, stating, "We are steadfastly working to alleviate traffic congestion in Guwahati." He added, "The South Bank flyover's opening is a significant milestone in our efforts to improve the city's traffic infrastructure and enhance the quality of life for our citizens."