The South Kamrup District All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) recently organized its 15th Biennial Conference at Bhogdabari village in Boko on May 6 and 7, 2023. The two-day event focused on the upliftment of the Bodo community and the various problems faced by the Bodo people living outside of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTR) area.

The conference concluded with various programs, discussions, and open sessions. Many traditional Bodo dances and games were also performed, including Khwthiya bwnai, Bagwrwmba, and Bardwi sikhla. During the open session held on May 7 evening, the guests and ABSU leaders released the 9th edition of the mouthpiece 'Sangrangthi.'

Haren Boro, President of the reception committee, opened the session by discussing the history of ABSU South Kamrup district unit, which was established on December 8, 1993. He also talked about the sacrifices and selfless contributions of Bodo leaders in the South Kamrup area, including the founder President and Secretary Swadin Boro and Bishnu Basumatary.

Haren Boro also highlighted some of the problems in the South Kamrup area, such as the decreasing number of students in Bodo Medium and poor road connectivity in tribal areas. He urged the ABSU South Kamrup District committee to work towards solutions, as ABSU is committed to moving forward for the Bodo tribes.

Urkhaw Gwra Brahma, Assam Cabinet Minister, talked about the history of Bodo Movements and the selfless participation of the Bodo people of the South Kamrup area. He also said that he will write a book about the selfless contributions of Bodo people in the South Kamrup area.

Minister Brahma also announced that Bodo traditional dresses Aronai and Dokhona would get geographical indications. He urged the Bodo people to pay attention to handloom making Aronai and Dokhona instead of using machine looms.

ABSU President Dipen Boro greeted the Bodo people of the South Kamrup area for their love towards their culture, language, customs, and traditions. He also announced that ABSU would organize awareness meetings in various places to increase students in Bodo medium and learning of the Bodo language in the Bodo living areas outside the BTR to develop the community. He also urged the state government to appoint Bodo medium teachers through TET to develop the community.

The conference's open session also featured the Chief Executive Member of Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC), Mihinishar Basumatary, and the executive member of BKWAC, Dasarath Boro, as well as Swadhin Boro, founder president of the South Kamrup District ABSU, RHAC's executive members Nagarmaal Swargiyari, Sumit Rabha, Aditya Rabha, General Member Arujun Chetry, AASU, and other organization leaders. They discussed various issues faced by the Bodo community and the need to develop the Bodo medium till higher secondary.