Incessant rainfall in Assam's Mankachar area has escalated the water levels of the 'Kalo Nadi' (black river), transforming it into a "kaal" (dangerous) force, with significant erosion now directly threatening the Kalapani Police Out Post in South Salmara-Mankachar district.

There is a strong possibility that the police station, a vital establishment for the greater eastern region of South Salmara-Mankachar, could be swept away by the rapidly eroding river. The name Kalapani came from the black and clear water and the name of the river is 'kalo nadi' means black river.

The surging waters, originating from Meghalaya's Garo Hills are causing devastating erosion along the Kalo River's banks. This relentless erosion has put the Kalapani Police Out Post, a crucial point of law enforcement and public security in the area, in immediate peril.

Local residents and authorities are expressing grave concern over the potential collapse of the police station. Its loss would not only disrupt law and order services but also instill a profound sense of fear and insecurity among the people of the eastern region of South Salmara-Mankachar, for whom it is the only police station serving a wide area.

The ongoing heavy rains show no sign of abating, further exacerbating the already critical situation. Emergency measures are urgently needed to protect the police station and mitigate the escalating threat of erosion posed by the increasingly volatile Kalo River water.