Former Bajali Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddhartha Buragohain and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Puskal Gogoi have been remanded to five-day custody by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam. This development comes in connection to an alleged corruption case at Bajali Police Station that has sent shockwaves through the state.

The two high-ranking police officers were arrested by the CID earlier as part of an ongoing investigation into corruption allegations. They made their appearance before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Guwahati on September 4.

Siddhartha Buragohain, the former SP, is facing charges under CID P.S. Case No. 14/2023, which is registered under sections 120(B), 341, 342, 448, 294, 323, 307, 379, 387, 427, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), read with Section 98(a) and 99(3)(4)(5)(6) of the Assam Police Act 2007. He has been remanded to police custody to facilitate further investigation into the allegations.

This recent development follows the detention of seven individuals, including five police officers from Bajali Police and two drivers, on September 1.