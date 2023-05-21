Nagaon Superintendent of Police (SP), Leena Doley, has departed Nagaon as part of the ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of SI Junmoni Rabha from Morikolong Police station.

The transfer of the SP comes after her name was mentioned in the FIR lodged at Kaliabor police station, prompting the top brass of Assam Police to take swift action. On May 21 evening, Doley was seen leaving her post as Nagaon SP and heading towards Hailakandi.

Expressing her sentiments about her tenure in Nagaon, Doley stated, "I had a positive experience working here for a year. I received tremendous support from my OC and ICOs, who cooperated with me and followed my instructions. I will cherish fond memories of my time in Nagaon and the hard work we put in as Team Nagaon. We dealt with both the good and the bad, which is a part of our normal lives. I leave Nagaon with a wealth of experience and knowledge."

During her tenure, SP Leena Doley played a crucial role in various law enforcement activities in Nagaon.