Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 3 said that people, who are involved in the Bajali corruption case, will be arrested if found guilty.

The Chief Minister's reaction comes after the former Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gayatri Sonowal was apprehended from her residence in Guwahati on September 2 in connection with the case Bajali Corruption case.

“The then ASP of Bajali could be arrested at any moment. Everyone will be arrested if found guilty,'' Sarma added.

The Bajali Corruption case, which has been unraveling over the past weeks, came to the fore on September 1 when the CID detained a total of seven individuals. Among them were five police officers from the Bajali Police force and two drivers, all facing allegations of bribery.

The five police officers in custody include Puskal Gogoi, Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ) in Bajali, Sub-Inspector Anup Jyoti Patiri, Officer-in-Charge of Patacharkuchi Police Station, Sub-Inspector (P) Debajit Giri, in charge of Bhawanipur Outpost under Patacharkuchi Police Station, and Assistant Sub-Inspector Sasanka Das of Patacharkuchi Police Station.

Additionally, ABC Injamamul Hassan, the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of Sonowal, who held the position of Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) in Bajali at the time, was also taken into custody.

The two drivers involved in the alleged unlawful activities were identified as Deepjoy Roy and Nabir Ahmed.

The charges and subsequent arrests stem from allegations made by a supari (contract killing) businessman, triggering a comprehensive investigation into the matter. It's essential to note that the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, had received a complaint regarding monetary demands by police officers.

In the first week of August, a trap was set to apprehend the officers, but they became cautious and the operation did not succeed. However, subsequent investigation validated the complaint, leading to the registration of a criminal case on August 31.