An all-party meeting was held ahead of the Assam Budget session at the Central Hall of the Legislative Assembly on March 9.

Legislative speaker Biswajit Daimary chaired the meeting and it was attended by all MLAs of ruling and opposition parties.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also joined the all-party meeting.

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Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma wrote, “Ahead of the Assembly Budget Session from tomorrow, took part in a meeting chaired by Hon Speaker Shri @BiswajitDaimar5 with leaders of all political partied at Central Hall of the Assembly.”

Ahead of the Assembly Budget Session from tomorrow, took part in a meeting chaired by Hon Speaker Shri @BiswajitDaimar5 with leaders of all the political parties at Central Hall of the Assembly.



Sought everyone’s support for smooth conduct of the Budget Session. pic.twitter.com/mTt0aENm25 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 9, 2023

“Sought everyone’s support for smooth conduct of the Budget Session,” he added.

The Budget Session is scheduled to begin on March 10 in Dispur and will continue till April 5.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog will table the state budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 on March 16.