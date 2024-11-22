The Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary on Friday visited Bodoland University. During this visit, he held discussions regarding the academic and administrative conditions of the university.

He met with the Vice-Chancellor, Dr. B.L. Ahuja, and Registrar, Dr. Subung Basumatary to focus on improving the Bachelor's and Master's degree programs, as well as on filling vacancies of academic and non-academic departments.

Biswajit Daimary also discussed measures to resolve current issues facing the university and assured the authorities of government support for the university's development.



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Additionally, the Speaker presented a cheque of ₹7.70 lakh for the purchase of a golf cart as part of the Assam Legislative Assembly's support to the university.

Biswajit Daimary also informed the media that an upcoming session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will be held in Kokrajhar.

He further visited the girls' hostel and reviewed a project funded by MP funds for its construction.