At a time when the entire state of Assam is reeling under extreme summer heat and every increasing Mercury, Assam Legislative Assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary’s advice to people to sit under a tree if they cannot afford to use fans has drawn flak.

Amid this, the public representative who advised people to sit under a tree to beat the summer heat is himself surrounded by Air Conditioners all time and that is visible from 22 ACs enveloping the walls of his official residence and 12 in his assembly office.

As per reports, a new room installed with AC is coming up for the speaker. There are more than 1200 ACs in the Assam Assembly with several fans installed to make the public representatives feel comfortable in the blazing heat.

Daimary's unconventional suggestion has been met with strong condemnation, particularly from the opposition Congress party. Critics argue that such remarks trivialize the genuine concerns of the people and fail to address the underlying issue of rising electricity prices. The Congress party has accused the BJP-led government and expressed deep concern over the lack of effective solutions to alleviate the financial burden faced by the public.

The controversy surrounding Speaker Daimary's statement underscores the urgency for the Assam government to address the escalating power bills and find sustainable solutions to ensure affordable electricity for its citizens.

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