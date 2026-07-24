Assam Speaker may release video of Akhil Gogoi climbing Assembly desk over flood protest

Assam Assembly Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass on July 24 said he is considering releasing the video of Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi climbing onto his desk during the Assembly, describing the act as "unparliamentary" and detrimental to the dignity of the House.

The Speaker made the remarks while responding to a point of order raised by Leader of Opposition Wazed Ali Choudhury during Question Hour. Choudhury alleged that a misleading narrative had emerged on social media claiming the Congress opposed Gogoi's adjournment motion on the flood situation, despite the party extending support to the Raijor Dal MLA inside the House.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika also accused Gogoi of making statements outside the Assembly that created an impression different from what had actually transpired during the proceedings.

Responding to the issue, Speaker Dass said the Assembly should concern itself only with what takes place inside the House and not with discussions or narratives circulating on social media.

Explaining his decision to reject the adjournment motions, Dass said both the Congress's motion on Wednesday and Gogoi's motion on Thursday were inadmissible because supplementary grants were scheduled for voting.

"I had to ensure that the Budget was passed so that funds could be made available for flood-affected people. Therefore, the adjournment motions were not allowed," the Speaker said.

He added that, despite the procedural constraints, Gogoi was allowed to raise the flood issue for two minutes as he represents Sivasagar, one of the worst flood-hit districts in the state.

However, Dass said Gogoi's conduct after being asked to conclude his speech was unacceptable.

"I have been an MLA since 2011, but I have never witnessed such behaviour as climbing onto a desk. I am thinking of asking the Assembly Secretary to release the video," he said.

Gogoi had climbed onto his desk on Thursday while protesting the Speaker's refusal to admit his adjournment motion seeking a discussion on the worsening flood situation in Assam. The Speaker subsequently suspended the Raijor Dal president from the House for the remainder of the day.

The incident occurred amid heated exchanges over the state's flood crisis, which has affected lakhs of people across Upper Assam and triggered demands from the Opposition for an immediate discussion in the Assembly.