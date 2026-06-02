Assam: Special Chief Secretary reviews human-elephant conflict situation in Kamrup

A stakeholder meeting on the growing incidents of human-elephant conflict in the Palashbari and Boko-Chhaygaon Co-District areas of Kamrup district was held today at the Conference Hall of the Integrated District Commissioner’s Office, Amingaon.

The meeting was chaired by M. K. Yadava, Special Chief Secretary, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department, Government of Assam, in the presence of Hemangshu Shekhar Baishya, MLA, Palashbari. Also present were Sunnydeo Indradeo Choudhury, IFS, Conservator of Forests (I/C), Lower Assam Social Forestry Circle; Deba Kumar Mishra, District Commissioner, Kamrup; Bhaskar Jyoti Kalita, Co-District Commissioner, Palashbari; Priyanshu Bharadwaj, Co-District Commissioner, Boko-Chhaygaon; Additional District Commissioner Pranjit Kumar Deb; Additional Superintendent of Police, Punnam Pegu; Circle Officers; Forest Department officials and representatives of various departments.

Delivering the welcome address, District Commissioner, Kamrup, Deba Kumar Mishra highlighted the increasing concern arising from human-elephant conflict in several parts of the district and stressed the need for coordinated action among all stakeholders. He stated that the district administration's primary objective is to minimise loss of human lives and damage to property caused by elephant movement. He further informed that proposals are being planned for the installation of solar fencing and construction of watch towers in vulnerable areas to strengthen preventive measures and improve monitoring of elephant movement.

The meeting reviewed the prevailing human-elephant conflict situation in vulnerable areas of Palashbari and Boko-Chhaygaon and discussed a range of measures aimed at reducing incidents of crop damage, destruction of property and loss of human lives.

Detailed deliberations were held on strengthening early-warning systems, improving coordination among the Forest Department, district administration and local communities, enhancing public awareness and adopting technology-based interventions for monitoring elephant movement.

The meeting also discussed measures for ensuring timely compensation to individuals affected by human-elephant conflict and improving response mechanisms during emergency situations.

Addressing the gathering, M. K. Yadava, Special Chief Secretary, emphasized the importance of a coordinated and sustainable approach involving all stakeholders to effectively tackle the issue. He observed that while ensuring the safety and security of local residents remains a priority, equal importance must be given to the conservation of wildlife and protection of natural habitats. He called for greater community participation, scientific management practices and enhanced inter-departmental collaboration to promote peaceful coexistence between humans and elephants.

MLA, Palashbari, Hemangshu Shekhar Baishya also shared his views on the issue and stressed the need for practical and long-term measures to address the challenges faced by residents in conflict-prone areas.

The participants exchanged views on strengthening mitigation measures, improving preparedness in vulnerable areas and ensuring effective implementation of interventions aimed at reducing human-elephant conflict while safeguarding both human lives and wildlife.