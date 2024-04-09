A verdict was delivered today at a special court in Joydev Koch, Kokrajhar, announcing severe punishment for rapist Sanatan Munda, aged 22.

Under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, the court decreed that Munda would serve 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and pay a fine of Rs 30,000.

Munda, a resident of Rangiaghutu in Gosaigaon, Kokrajhar district, was accused of raping a minor girl on July 7, 2022, resulting in the girl's pregnancy.



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An FIR was lodged against Munda at the Gosaigaon police station, leading to a trial under case No. 253/22 of the Gosaigaon police station and special case No. 44/22.

The trial was conducted under Section 6 of the POCSO Act. Public prosecutor Manjit Ghosh was noted to be involved in the case.