The Special Task Force (STF) in Assam initiated a drive against illegal 'teer' gambling at Fatashil GMC, New Colony M.B. Road, in the jurisdiction of Fatashil Ambari Police Station today. The operation, which started at around 3.30 PM on October 27, led to the arrest of four habitual teer gamblers.

The authorities recovered 45 teer gambling books, cash amounting to Rs. 6340, four papers indicating teer shooting time (registered in Ri-Bhoi district under registration number 2), eight pens, a hardboard, and a seal.

The arrested individuals are Bijoy Raj (22 years), son of Ram Lachan Raj, resident of Bishnupur; Harindra Sah (19 years), son of Dinanath Sah, resident of Rathkhola Gully; Nazrul Hoque (40 years), son of late Anowar Hussain, resident of Birubari; and Dukha Mahato (47 years), son of late Ram Swarup Mahato, resident of Biren Boro Path, House No. 2. The arrested individuals, along with the seized items, have been handed over to the local police for further legal proceedings.