The Special Task Force (STF) under the leadership of Additional SP Kalyan Kr Pathak successfully apprehended a notorious drug peddler, Moinul Ali from Alikash, PS Hajo, as he attempted to transport narcotics into the Amingaon area.

Acting on a credible tip-off, the STF moved to intercept the accused, who was spotted driving a Tata Nexon with license plate AS 01. FQ 6558 within the Amingaon vicinity. However, upon noticing the approaching police party, Moinul Ali attempted to evade arrest, heading towards Jalukbari.

The STF team engaged in a high-speed pursuit, successfully cornering Moinul Ali at Fancy Para, PS Jalukbari. In order to prevent his escape, one round had to be fired.

Following the arrest, a search of the suspect's vehicle led to the discovery of 12 soapboxes containing a substantial 170 grams of Heroin. The investigation then led the STF to a rented house in the vicinity of LCB College, Kamakhya Gate, where another 120 vials, amounting to 100 grams of heroin, were seized.The total haul from this operation stands at a staggering 270 grams of the illicit substance.