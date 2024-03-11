Assam: Special Task Force raid leads to seizure of suspected drugs,1 held
A raid by the Special Task Force in Assam leads to the seizure of suspected drugs, cash and arrests. The raid took place in a rented house in Shanti-Nagar Path, Birubari.
A raid was conducted by the Special Task Force (STF), Assam, at a rented house in Shanti-Nagar Path, Birubari, under Paltan Bazar police station jurisdiction.
The house numbered 14, belongs to one person named Abdul.
The operation took place this afternoon, and the following items recovered were 137 vials of suspected heroin weighing 185 grams, 2530 empty vials, four mobile phones, Rs 727 in cash, and a small digital weighing machine.
One person, identified as Md. Babul Ali, aged 25, son of Md. Jabbar Ali and residing at the same address, was apprehended.
Ali's present address is in Garoimari village, Chhaygaon, Kamrup district. The necessary legal proceedings are underway.
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