The Bokakhat sub-divisional magistrate has placed several limitations in the Kaziranga National Park in Assam's Golaghat district in light of the possible flood situation and to protect wild animals as well as human life during the emergency situation.

The speed of vehicles in the stretch of national highway 37 starting from the Panbari animal corridor to district or sub-divisional western boundary near Bagori has been restricted in the new order.

The water level in the Brahmaputra River has been reported to be rising, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has anticipated severe rains in the region in the coming days, according to an order issued on June 6 by Dr Neha Yadav, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Bokakhat.

Neha Yadav directed that no vehicle shall exceed the speed limit of 40 km per hour, no vehicles shall park along NH 37 which may obstruct the safe passage of wild animals, birds and reptiles during migration, no harm or injury shall be caused to wild animals, birds, reptiles etc. taking shelter on the NH-37 and no lethal weapon shall be carried in and around the National Park.

"During high flood season, the wild animals of the Kaziranga National Park have a natural tendency to migrate for shelter towards the Karbi Anglong Hills thereby crossing NH-37. While migrating, there is a likelihood of wild animals falling prey to the hands of miscreants or meeting with accidents that may put the lives of passengers as well as wild animals at risk. There are sufficient grounds to regulate the speed of the vehicles and impose restrictions in the scheduled area, so as to protect human lives and wild animals, do hereby impose restrictions in the exercise of the powers conferred U/S 144 Cr. P.C.," said the order.