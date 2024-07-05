An accident occurred in Guwahati's Panikhaiti area when a Swift car (registration number AS01 DL 8066) lost control and plunged into the floodwaters on the Narengi Chandrapur highway. The incident took place at Lahapara in Panikhaiti.

The car, traveling at a high speed from Narengi towards Chandrapur, veered off the road and fell into the floodwaters. The vehicle was carrying four young men at the time of the accident.

Fortunately, there were no casualties. Local residents quickly responded to the incident and managed to rescue all four occupants from the submerged vehicle. The swift actions of the locals ensured that the youths were brought to safety without any serious injuries.

Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the accident.