Assam: Speeding dumper kills man in Dimoria’s Tetelia, driver flees spot

A tragic accident in Tetelia, Dimoria, claimed the life of a local resident on Sunday, August 17 after he was hit by a speeding dumper truck.

The victim, identified as Ramen Deka of Bogibari, died instantly after being run over by the vehicle. Witnesses reported that the dumper, bearing registration number AS01FC 1330, fled the scene immediately after the collision.

Residents alleged that the accident was a result of reckless driving by dumpers transporting heavy loads for cement companies. They further accused authorities of negligence, pointing out that neither the local police nor Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel were present at the site in the immediate aftermath to recover the body.

Growing public anger forced police to arrive later at the scene. Officers subsequently retrieved Deka’s body and arranged for a post-mortem examination.

The incident has once again sparked concerns over rash driving by heavy trucks in the area, with locals demanding stricter monitoring and accountability.