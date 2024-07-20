Assam's Water Resource Department has intensified its flood prevention measures, according to recent statements from state officials. Minister Pijush Hazarika reported significant progress in repairing embankment breaches, highlighting two key locations where swift action was taken.

At Jugunidhari (Alimur), a 30-foot deep breach was closed within 15 days. Similarly, at Hathibodha in Tengakhat, officials worked around the clock to repair a breached portion using geo-mega bags and cofferdams. Hazarika announced plans to install geo-tubes at both sites to further reinforce the repairs.

Under the constant guidance of HCM Dr @himantabiswa,

Water Resource Department is taking several state-of-the-art measures to prevent floods in the state.



We have already been able to close the 30 ft deep breach at Jugunidhari (Alimur) embankment within 15 days.



Our… pic.twitter.com/F5F2axsORz — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) July 20, 2024

"Closing the breaches at the soonest & ensure the safety of people is our prime motto," Hazarika stated in a tweet, emphasising the department's commitment to rapid response and public safety.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, under whose guidance these initiatives are being implemented, contrasted the current approach with previous administrations. "When Cong was in power, there would be hundreds of embankment breaches, exacerbating floods. It would take months or years to repair them," Sarma noted. He added that the current administration has seen fewer breaches, with most being repaired within two weeks.

Sarma expressed ambition for further improvement, stating, "Our target is to do even BETTER."