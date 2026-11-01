Prabin Chandra Das, recipient of the Assam government's sports award and working president of the All Assam Kabaddi Association, died on Sunday, November 1 after battling a serious liver ailment for several weeks. He was 81.

Das breathed his last at around 4.45 pm at his residence. He had been suffering from a complex liver disease that had progressively weakened his health.

His death has been mourned by members of the sporting fraternity, local residents and several organisations in Assam, who remembered him for his contribution to the state's sports sector, particularly kabaddi.

Several organisations, including the South Kamrup Press Club, EP Media Forum South Kamrup and the South Kamrup Sports Association, issued condolence messages following his demise. They expressed sympathy with the bereaved family and paid tribute to Das, recalling his association with the state's sporting community.

As the working president of the All Assam Kabaddi Association, Das remained associated with the promotion and development of the sport in the state. His contributions to the field had also earned him recognition from the Assam government through its sports award.

His demise marks the loss of a senior figure in Assam's sporting fraternity, with tributes continuing to pour in from various organisations and well-wishers.