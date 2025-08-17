Assam’s sporting push: Himanta urges focus on talent creation

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that while Assam now has robust sports infrastructure, the bigger challenge lies in converting it into platforms for nurturing athletes.

"Ultimately, we have to create talent and I am sure that both these academies will contribute in this direction," Sarma said after inaugurating a cricket academy built by the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) and a football academy set up by Guwahati Town Club (GTC) in North Guwahati.

He pointed out that despite large-scale infrastructure development, the state has struggled to consistently produce top-tier athletes. The focus, he stressed, must now shift towards athlete development through systematic training, guidance from national and international coaches, and regular monitoring.

The newly inaugurated cricket academy features a main ground with five centre pitches, 10 practice pitches, and one of the country’s largest indoor halls with 10 pitches. It also includes residential facilities for players, coaches, and support staff.

The football academy, meanwhile, has two practice grounds, a 60-bed hostel and a pavilion, with future plans to expand facilities for indoor games as well.

Calling both projects “landmark achievements,” Sarma said they mark a significant step towards raising Assam’s sporting profile. "This is a beautiful addition to our sports infrastructure. I congratulate both ACA and GTC for these two landmark achievements", he said.