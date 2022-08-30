Amlan Borgohain, the 23-year-old sprinter hailing from Meleng village in Assam's Jorhat district has become India's fastest man by running 100 metres in 10.25 seconds at the All India Inter Railways Athletics Championships in Raebareli.

The 24-year-old beat Amiya Mallick's national record time for the 100-meter event (10.26 seconds), which he had set in 2016. 10.34 seconds, recorded last year, was Borgohain's previous best time.

He set a new national record for the men's 200 metres earlier this year at the Federation Cup with a time of 20.52 seconds.

Sri Amlan Borgohain of N.F. Railway @RailMinIndia won the Gold medal in the 100m run in the 87 AIR Athletics championship being held at Raebareli. He also broke the National record by clocking 10.25sec (the earlier National record was 10.26sec in 2016) #NationalSportsDay2022 pic.twitter.com/2mFvWZVRHe — Northeast Frontier Railway (@RailNf) August 29, 2022

Amlan initially played football, but his mother asked him to quit since he would frequently get hurt while playing the sport.

James Hillier, Amlan’s personal coach puts down his improved timing to the work put in over the past three months to improve his running posture and maintain it when he gets tired, according to the reports.