Assam sprinter Hima Das has qualified for the upcoming Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. She is the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in a track event at the IAAF World U20 Championships.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games, officially known as the XXII Commonwealth Games and commonly known as Birmingham 2022, is an international multi-sport event for members of the Commonwealth countries that is scheduled to take place in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8.

Hima Das has qualified for the 4×100 m relay race at the 2022 Commonwealth Games along with champion sprinter Dutee Chand, MV Jilna, Srabani Nanda, S Dhanalakshmi, and NS Simi.

She holds the current Indian national record in 400 meters with timing of 50.79 s that she clocked at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

She first gained fame back in July 2018 when she won the title of Women’s 400m World U-20 Champion after winning the competition at the World U-20 Championships in Finland, three months after making her Commonwealth Games debut.

Hima Das holds the current Indian national record with a timing of 50.79 seconds in 400 metres at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

One of the biggest setbacks in her career happened in 2021, when she could not qualify for the Tokyo Olympics due to an injury. She even suffered a near-death experience during the pandemic. However, the events did not deter her from making a strong comeback. She made a stunning return to the tracks by winning the gold medal in the 100 meter women's event at the 61st National Interstate Athletics Championships this year.