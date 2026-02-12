Assam: Sribhumi DEO bars officials from taking leave without prior approval ahead of elections

In view of the forthcoming Assembly elections, the Office of the District Election Officer (DEO), Sribhumi, has issued an urgent order restricting government officials from proceeding on leave without prior written approval.

The order, issued by District Commissioner and District Election Officer Pradeep Kr. Dwivedi, IAS, states that no official holding public office—whether permanent, temporary, contractual, ad-hoc or under any other arrangement—within Sribhumi district shall proceed on leave or leave headquarters without obtaining prior written approval from the DEO.

The directive makes it mandatory for all Heads of Departments and controlling authorities to ensure that no leave is granted without such approval. The order has come into force with immediate effect and will remain effective until the completion of the election process or until further instructions are issued.

It further warns that any violation of the directive will be viewed seriously and may invite disciplinary action as per rules.

Copies of the order have been forwarded to the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, all Additional Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of Sribhumi district, the Election Officer, Sribhumi, and all Heads of Departments for information and necessary compliance.

