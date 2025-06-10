Amidst rising in mercury levels and the ongoing heatwave, the Sribhumi district administration has announced revised school timings for all government, provincialised, and private schools across the district. The decision, taken under the directive of the District Commissioner, aims to safeguard students’ health and well-being amid extreme weather conditions.

According to the official directive issued by the District Education Department, the new school schedule will be implemented with immediate effect and will remain in force until further notice.

Revised School Timings:

Lower Primary Schools: 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Middle English Schools: 7:30 AM to 12:00 Noon

High Schools, Higher Secondary & Senior Secondary Schools: 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM

The directive clearly states that all ongoing examinations or those conducted by various Boards, Councils, or the District Level Internal Examination Committee (DLIEC), Sribhumi, will continue as per the previously scheduled programmes and will remain unaffected by the revised timings.

Additionally, PM-POSHAN (Mid-Day Meal) services must be continued regularly and, wherever possible, be served around 11:00 AM, depending on the convenience of the institution.

Key Safety Guidelines Issued for Schools:

Morning assemblies should be conducted inside classrooms to avoid direct sun exposure.

Schools must ensure adequate drinking water availability and encourage students to stay hydrated.

Students may be exempted from wearing ties or waistcoats.

All classrooms should be well-ventilated, and fans must be in proper working condition.

Backup power arrangements must be in place in case of electricity outages.

The district administration has urged all heads of institutions to implement these instructions strictly to minimize health risks for students during this heatwave period.